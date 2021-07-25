MOBILE, Ala --On July 23, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m., police officers responded to the Walmart on the Rangeline Service Road in reference to a dog left inside a car.
According to police, the vehicle was not running and only one window was down.
When police arrived, they determined that the animal was in distress and got it out of the car. They then contacted animal control, and the dog was placed in their care.
Mark Rozell, 62, was arrested for cruelty to animals 2nd degree.
