MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These violations are a part of the overnight crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.

A 43-year-old Mobile man after police say he was involved in a domestic violence incident at a Popeye's Chicken restaurant.

According to police on Thursday, March 4, at approximately 6:24p.m., police responded to Popeye’s located at 4009 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a domestic complaint.

They say the victim stated that she got into a physical altercation with the subject over some house keys.

She said that the subject came to her job harassing her. Upon arrival, officers located the subject and took Chizun Holman into custody.

Other crimes reported overnight were:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd (X9), Theft of property 1st, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, possession of Drugs Paraphernalia

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the Hibachi Express, 5753 Old Shell Road, in reference to an ex-employee that stole money by altering checks. The subject came to the business and officers took her into custody. The subject was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Kierra Phillips, 18 was arrested.

Assault 2nd, Suspicious Circumstances

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was somewhere off of St. Stephens Road when he heard three gunshots. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Property 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to Target, 3201 Airport Boulevard, in reference to a theft of property. Upon arrival, officers detained the subject and located a computer that the subject concealed on his person. Cameron Williams, 23 was arrested.

Assault 2nd

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 8:48 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated that he was in the area of Springhill Avenue near Catherine Street when an unknown subject drove by and shot him. This investigation is ongoing.

Assault 2nd

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximely 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Ponce Le Leon Drive in reference to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he stated that an unknown subject followed him home, beat him in his front yard and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Burglary 3rd

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at approximately 11:35 p.m., police responded to the extended Suites, 33 East I-65 Service Road, in reference to a civil dispute over a TV. The victim stated that the subject entered the victim’s room and took possession of the TV without her permission to do so. Jamal Simon, 41 was arrested.