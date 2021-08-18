UPDATE Aug 18 2021: The Mobile Police Department reports that Isaac Bell, 39, has been arrested and charged with Murder and Burglary First Degree
UPDATE: MPD states that officers found Dillon Crum, 30, deceased inside his residence earlier today.
This is still an ongoing homicide investigation.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department at midday Friday is working on an active homicide investigation at the 1200 block of Amsterdam Street.
Police say they will release updates as information becomes available.
They ask that if anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.