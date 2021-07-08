MOBILE, Ala. --On July 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, Garden Motel, in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered an adult male with injuries to his head.

The victim, Robert Imel, 52, was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now seeking Tomichael Tate, 44, for questioning.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.