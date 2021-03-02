MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is a part of the overnight crime report released by the Mobile Police Department.

Assault with Bodily Fluids, Harassment, Resisting Arrest

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 12:44 a.m., police responded to Summer Tree Apartments, 608 Azalea Road, in reference to a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, the victim stated that the subject, his roommate, struck him causing him an injury. As officers attempted to place leg restraints on the subject, he then turned and spit in the face of one of the officers prior to them gaining compliance. Levi Oxley 29 was arrested.

Robbery 3rd

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to Helen Street near Moffett Road in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that she was giving the subject a ride when the subject snatched her out of the driver’s seat of her vehicle, 2012 Nissan Versa white in color, and then fled the scene. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Chadrick Wade.

Failure to Obey, Attempting to Elude

On Monday, March 1, 2021 at approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to the 8100 block of Three Notch Corner Road in reference to a disorderly involving shots being fired. While in route officers observed a vehicle that fit the description and initiated a traffic stop. Once the vehicle was stopped a subject fled the scene on foot and was apprehended. Justin Withers, 30 and Bobby Withers, 39 were arrested.

Robbery 1st

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at approximately 3:57 a.m., police responded to Circle K, 1395 North University Boulevard, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers located the victims and they stated that two armed male suspects entered the store with weapons drawn, demanded money and then fled the scene on foot. This investigation is ongoing.