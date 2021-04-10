MOBILE, Ala. – On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at approximately 9:18 a.m., Mobile police responded to the 200 block of North Ann Street in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Dewon Donaldson.
According to MPD, this is an active homicide investigation.
