MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Theodore man remains locked up in jail this morning on charges of second-degree domestic violence and reckless endangerment after police say he intentionally caused a wreck that resulted in injuries, the Mobile Police Department says.

Police said it happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Schillinger Road.

Police said officers responded to a wreck with injuries and then discovered Joshua Kern, 20, while arguing with the adult female victim, intentionally wrecked the car in which they were traveling.

Both Kern and the woman suffered injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

ALEA investigated the wreck while MPD detectives responded to investigate the domestic violence incident.