MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police made an arrest in a January 26 assault which sent one man to the hospital.

According to MPD, officers responded to a call at the hospital after a man showed up with injuries.

The victim stated that he went to Motel 6, 5686 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, with a female and a male suspect to have sex.

He said that the male suspect became agitated and began to assault him. The victim was transported to the hospital by the female in a personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police arrested 35-year-old William Daniel Brantley. He faces assault 2nd charges.