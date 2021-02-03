MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police made an arrest in a January 26 assault which sent one man to the hospital.
According to MPD, officers responded to a call at the hospital after a man showed up with injuries.
The victim stated that he went to Motel 6, 5686 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, with a female and a male suspect to have sex.
He said that the male suspect became agitated and began to assault him. The victim was transported to the hospital by the female in a personal vehicle for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Police arrested 35-year-old William Daniel Brantley. He faces assault 2nd charges.
