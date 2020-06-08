MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 23-year-old man remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, according to jail records.
The Mobile Police Department said it was about 3:51 a.m. Sunday when officers spotted a vehicle in the area of Seabreeze Road East that fit the description given earlier in reference to a report of someone attempting to use blue lights to make a traffic stop.
Officers made contact with the driver, Oscar Fernandez, who was taken into custody. Police said the vehicle was found to have blue and red light in the grill.
