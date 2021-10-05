MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 64-year-old Saraland man remains locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted a Mobile Infirmary nurse while getting his blood drawn on Friday.
The Mobile Police Department says it was just before 9 a.m. Friday when officers responded to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center after receiving a report that a hospital employee had been assaulted.
Police say officers discovered the victim, a nurse, attempted to draw blood from Gerry Calkins when he kicked the nurse in the chest.
Calkins is charged with second-degree assault.
