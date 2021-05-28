MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed by multiple suspects in broad daylight Thursday.

At 1:45 p.m. officers responded to Congress Street at Ann Street for a report of a robbery. Officers discovered multiple suspects, while at least one armed with a gun, demanded property from a man.

After taking property from the victim, they were last seen driving east on Congress Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.