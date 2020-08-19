MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man was shot after he refused to perform a sexual favor on someone who gave him a ride.
According to investigators, the victim was walking near the Red Roof Inn off of Dauphin Street when a car pulled up and offered him a ride. The victim got in said the driver parked on a dark street and asked for a sexual favor.
When the victim refused, the suspect shot him.
No arrests have been made.
