MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have identified and questioned the man in a photo from a homicide scene Monday night.
Investigators said 23-year-old Rodney James was gunned down at the Quick Stop gas station on Broad Street in downtown Mobile.
Shortly after the shooting, MPD released a picture of the alleged gunman. Detectives have identified him as 20-year-old Keondrea Adams.
Investigators said James was armed with an AK-47 when he was shot and killed. Police said he was in the process of raising it when he was shot.
According to police sources, Adams is claiming the shooting was in self-defense. Investigators said he has not been arrested, and the case will be presented to a grand jury.
Police say both men knew each other and had an ongoing beef.
