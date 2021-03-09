MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot during a February burglary was released from the hospital Tuesday, March 9 and arrested by MPD.
Officials say 41-year-old Robert Malone was charged with burglary 3rd degree and escape third degree.
According to police, on Thursday, February 25 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the Crossing at Pinebrook Apartments at 363 Azalea Road in reference to a burglary. They say the victim shot the suspect who was transported to the hospital.
The suspect, later identified as Malone, was taken into custody at the hospital.
