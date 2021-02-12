MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed that a man was shot in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air Friday afternoon.
According to MPD, the adult male victim's wounds are non-life threatening and that he was transported to the hospital prior to their arrival on the scene.
Police say multiple shots were fired in the parking lot, striking several vehicles.
They say this was not a shootout.
