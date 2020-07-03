MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in the 2600 block of St. Stephens Road.
The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News the victim is a man who was in his 20s. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say officers responded to Phlawless II Hair Salon, at 2662 St. Stephens Road, after receiving a report of someone shot.
Upon their arrival, police say, officers found the victim -- a man in his 20s -- down in the rear parking lot and suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was deceased on the scene, police say.
Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
