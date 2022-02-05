MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Friday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on St. Stephens Road, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responding to Pride Gas Station at 1910 St. Stephens Road found where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.