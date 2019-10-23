MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FOX10 News has learned that Christopher McCorvey, the suspect who went into cardiac arrest after being tased by police Monday, has died.
Police told FOX10 News that authorities are awaiting autopsy results before they will say more on the matter.
On Monday, October 21, police responded to the area of Old Pascagoula Road and Roundtree Court in reference to a report of several burglaries in the area. They say the suspect was impeding the flow of traffic.
According to authorities, when the officers arrived, they attempted to take McCorvey into custody but he resisted. They say the officers then attempted to take him into custody by deploying Taser but had no success.
Officials say McCorvey fled on foot and jumped a fence but was apprehended within a short distance. They say officers attempted to arrest him a second time with the assistance of two Mobile County deputies however, he continued to resist. They say to bring McCorvey into compliance, an officer touch tased him.
