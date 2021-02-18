MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Old Pascagoula Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

The victim stated that the man has come to his residence before and he has advised him on several occasions not to trespass on his property.

MPD states the subject fled the scene before police arrived and was found at the Winn-Dixie.

The subject then saw officers approaching him and then fled on foot .

He was apprehended and taken into custody.

According to MPD, while officers were transporting the subject to jail, he offered to pay them double what they currently get paid if they let him out and didn't take him to jail.

DeAngelo Perryman, 38 was arrested.