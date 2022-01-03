MOBILE , Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is looking for clues in a shootings that happened early Sunday morning.
In the 400 block of Elmwood Drive, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the victim said he was at Dauphin and McGregor streets when it happened.
Shortly thereafter, officers responded to Dauphin and McGregor in reference to a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident -- and possibly firing shots at an unknown vehicle.
Police believe the two incidents are possibly related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.