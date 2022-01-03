MOBILE , Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is looking for clues in a shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

In the 400 block of Elmwood Drive, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the victim said he was at Dauphin and McGregor streets when it happened.

Shortly thereafter, officers responded to Dauphin and McGregor in reference to a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident -- and possibly firing shots at an unknown vehicle.

Police believe the two incidents are possibly related.