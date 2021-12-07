MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of a pair masked men shot into a vehicle early Tuesday morning after the vehicle’s occupant apparently startled him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Shady Brook Drive around 2:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown males wearing masks approached him. The victim startled the subjects and one subject produced a handgun and shot into the vehicle. The subjects fled on foot before police officers arrived, authorities said.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, police said.