MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of a pair masked men shot into a vehicle early Tuesday morning after the vehicle’s occupant apparently startled him, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Shady Brook Drive around 2:30 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Police said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown males wearing masks approached him. The victim startled the subjects and one subject produced a handgun and shot into the vehicle. The subjects fled on foot before police officers arrived, authorities said.
No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
