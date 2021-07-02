UPDATE: The Mobile Police Department at 11:44 a.m. reports the child has been located and is safe and in the custody of DHR.

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search is underway this morning for a missing young child in Mobile, and police say arrest warrants were being signed against the child's grandmother.

The Mobile Police Department has issued a missing child alert for 2-year-old Illy Reed. The child has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was last seen around noon on Wednesday. The MPD tells FOX10 News it believes the child is with her grandmother, Ouida Reed, who flew to Alabama from Wisconsin for a child custody hearing.

The grandmother lost custody of Illy and was ordered to report to the Department of Human Resources on Thursday with Illy, police said. The grandmother did not show up, according to police.

Police say warrants are being signed against Ouida Reed for interference with child custody.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Illy Reed, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.