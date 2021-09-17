Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber says the disappearance of missing 18-year-old Raina Tapia from a local bar this morning is being investigated as a possible kidnapping.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were dispatched to a missing person report at 7790 Tanner Road, Troubadours Country Saloon. Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the victim was taken from the location by an unknown male at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Raina Tapia was found later in the morning on the University of South Alabama campus and is currently in the hospital. When found Raina told police she does not remember what happened. We are told that the police are currently interviewing several witnesses in this case and investigating whether the teen was raped or assaulted.

Original Story:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Within a short time after launching an active missing person investigation, the Mobile Police Department said missing teen Raina Tapia has been found safe.

Further details did not come with that announcement, which was made shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Earlier in the day, police began their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Tapia, who had been last seen at about 1:30 a.m. at Troubadours, at 7790 Tanner Road in Mobile.