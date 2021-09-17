MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Within a short time after launching an active missing person investigation, the Mobile Police Department said missing teen Raina Tapia has been found safe.
Further details did not come with that announcement, which was made shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Earlier in the day, police began their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Tapia, who had been last seen at about 1:30 a.m. at Troubadours, at 7790 Tanner Road in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.