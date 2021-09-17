MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Within a short time after launching an active missing person investigation, the Mobile Police Department said missing teen Raina Tapia has been found safe.

Further details did not come with that announcement, which was made shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Earlier in the day, police began their investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Tapia, who had been last seen at about 1:30 a.m. at Troubadours, at 7790 Tanner Road in Mobile.