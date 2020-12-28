UPDATE ON DEC. 29: The Mobile Police Departments reports that Lileta Ely Wilson has been located.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help trying to find a woman reported missing by her family.
Lileta Ely Wilson, 63, was last seen Sunday when she left her home around 7:15 p.m.
MPD said she is diabetic and needs prescribed medication.
Wilson is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and jeans.
Anyone who can help police find Wilson is asked to call 251-208-7211.
