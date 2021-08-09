MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An 18-year-old Mississippi suspect has turned himself in at Mobile County Metro Jail, where he is being held on a murder charge.
Police say Kolby Johnlee Street, of Escatawpa, Miss., is charged in connection with the homicide that occurred July 20 on Sumner Drive in Mobile.
The victim was Jalon Gallery, 17.
Police say it was after 4 p.m. on July 20 when officers discovered Gallery dead. He had been shot.
Records show Street was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning.
