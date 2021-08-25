MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 21-year-old Mobile man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail this morning on a murder charge, following the stabbing death of his father Tuesday night.

Jail records show Jagger C. Clark was booked shortly before 5 a.m.

The Mobile Police Departments says that at about 9:48 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the Magnolia Trailer Park, at 6950 Old Pascagoula Road, in reference to an adult male stabbed multiple times. The victim, Joshua Clark Brown, 47, was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

The victim’s son, Jagger Clark, was taken into custody on the scene, police say. He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.