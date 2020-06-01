Mobile Police Department is keeping a close eye on some large stores.
Monday, officers were spread out in areas near stores like Walmart, Lowe's, Bel Aire mall, and McGowan Park.
Sunday night, several people gathered in cars around Walmart and Lowe's on the belt line. Video shows police officers trying to send them away.
This was the ending of a full evening that began with a peaceful protest in Mardi Gras park.
As the evening progressed, things took a bit of a turn. Although, the protest remained mostly peaceful, there were some arrests.
Mobile Police told FOX 10 news 13 people were arrested and charged with civil unrest.
