MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- According to Mobile Police, there was a 4 car wreck on the westbound lanes of the I-10 bay way.
The crash blocked both lanes late this morning and one car was flipped upside down.
According to police, there were multiple injuries involved. There is no word on the seriousness though.
Both lanes of the westbound bay way are now opened.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.