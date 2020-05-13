MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say broke into multiple vending machines throughout the city.
According to police, beginning on April 15, 2020 through May 7, 2020 multiple vending machines throughout the city were broken into and destroyed.
They say investigators were able to identify the subject responsible for the break-ins and thefts to the machines as 45-year-old Michael Bradley Robbins of Lucedale for his involvement in these crimes.
Robbins faces 12 counts of criminal mischief 1st and 12 counts of theft of property 4th degree.
