MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Murder warrants have been issued for two suspects in a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Mobile's Seabreeze Court.
According to the Mobile Police Department, police detectives presented information in the case to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. After an assessment of the information, murder warrants were approved for Jamon Merrida, 21, and Demarcus Longmire, 24.
It was late on July 22, when MPD officers responded to the 300 block of Seabreeze Court in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim 18-year-old Calvin Horne Jr. deceased.
Merrida and Longmire are being held at Mobile County Metro Jail.
