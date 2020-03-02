MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running through the streets naked, jumping onto a police car and then biting a paramedic who was trying to help him.
It happened as the Trinity Gardens Parade was wrapping up on Saturday.
As of Monday night, Joshua Dunlap is locked up at Metro Jail facing an assault charge in the case.
“He was butt naked, butt naked,” said Demitri Presnall. “Nothing on, not a stich.”
“I find it just crazy,” said Jimmie Jones, who hear about what happened. “It isn’t funny, not to me cause you got kids out here.”
Mobile Police say it happened right near Main Street and Banks Avenue.
“We were trying to tell them you need to cover him up because you got little kids everywhere around here, you know it's Mardi Gras,” Presnall said.
Police say Dunlap tried to get into a police car. Officers were able to detain him until paramedics arrived. Police say at some point Dunlap became disorderly in the ambulance and bit a paramedic.
“He was kind of elusive,” Presnall said. “I can't say what he was on because I don't know. We were just sitting enjoying the Mardi Gras which we normally do in Trinity Gardens.”
Mobile Fire said the paramedic was checked out but is alright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.