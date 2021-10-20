MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department overnight has released the name of the victim in the city's latest homicide.
On Tuesday at approximately 7:22 p.m., police officers responded to the 1200 block of Rev. A.T. Days Street in reference to a vehicle that struck a church building. That was St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Upon arrival, police say, officers discovered Samuel Bishop, 53, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
The MPD says this is an active homicide investigation and it will release updates as information becomes available.
If anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
