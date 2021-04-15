MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has released the names of the mother and young child killed Wednesday in a crash on Moffett Road.

Police said it was at 5:53 p.m. when officers responded to a wreck with injuries on Moffett Road at Wolfridge Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that a UPS truck pulling a trailer was travelling east on Moffett Road when the UPS driver lost control, crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a Pontiac sedan travelling in the west bound left lane, police say.

Police say a Ford F250 then struck the Pontiac from behind causing the Pontiac to collide with a Hyundai Sonata that was travelling west in the right lane. Detectives believe wet road conditions was a factor and no drugs or alcohol have been discovered in the investigation.

The deceased driver and passenger of the Pontiac have been identified as 28-year-old Deidreana Ariel Jasper and her 1-year-old son Noah Isiah Brown.

Police say the investigation into this incident will continue. If anyone has additional information about the crash, they are asked to call police at 251-208-7211.