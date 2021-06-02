MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man suffered what police are describing as serious injuries when he was shot early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

And police later announced they have arrested the shooter.

Police say that when officers responded to the 1300 block of Navco Road at 3:05 a.m. they found a man had been shot and had been taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the incident to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Police said Reginald Topin, 27, was located and arrested for shooting the victim. Topin has been charged with second-degree assault.