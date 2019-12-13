Mobile Police need the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect.
They say on Friday, December 13, 2019 at approximately 3:48 p.m., the suspect entered the First Bank located at 6241 Cottage Hill Road. He passed a note demanding money from the teller. The teller complied with the demands and the suspect fled on foot from the bank.
The suspect is described as white male, 5’9” to 6’0" tall, in his 40s and wears glasses. During the bank robbery, the suspect wore a neon green t-shirt and a blue and black plaid jacket.
Anyone with information that would help identify the suspect is asked to call 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.