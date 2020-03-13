MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police say they have identified the serial robber suspected of targeting women in the West Mobile area.
Princeton Lamar Ealey, 26, is wanted for the multiple robberies, and now investigators need the public's help locating him.
Of recent, police have been able to connect Ealey to the robbery that occurred March 8 at the 2100 block of Cookes Lane. The 19-year-old woman stated a man approached her vehicle around 9:53 p.m. He was armed with a gun and attempted to take her car. The victim was able to get away.
Police are exploring Ealey to be the primary suspect in the Toulminville robberies in February that were targeting women in the community and possibly for two other robberies that occurred earlier this month.
They say on March 7 at approximately 10:41 p.m., police received a report of a robbery to an individual at the 4100 block of Latimer Lane. The 31-year-old female victim stated the suspect approached her vehicle while she was parked in the driveway. He demanded and took her money and money from two other women who were with her.
Later that night, around 11:15, a 51-year-old female victim stated she came to a stop sign at Catalina Drive and Panorama Boulevard when an unknown man appeared. He had a pistol in his hand and told her to get out of her car. The victim was able to quickly push the gas and drive off.
Anyone who knows Ealey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
According to officials, Ealey does have an active probation revocation warrant for first-degree robbery.
They say he is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Ealey should be considered armed and dangerous.
