The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Albert Renald Moore IV.
Officials say Moore was last seen leaving his residence in the 7700 block of Heaton Drive on October 15, 2019.
According to authorities, Moore possibly suffers from depression and is believed to have traveled to the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
He should be occupying a gray 2016 Nissan Altima, Alabama tag YFC479.
If anybody has seen or know the whereabouts of Moore please call (251)208-7211.
