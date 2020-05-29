MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police need the public's help locating suspect Emearia Baraka Da Austin Jr. On Friday, May 29, 2020, the suspect entered Signature's Barbering located at 4300 Midmost Drive and got into a physical altercation with the owner/victim. During the physical altercation, the suspect fired his handgun, striking the victim in the leg causing not life-threatening injury. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival in an unknown black 4-door vehicle.
Austin is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm.
Anyone with information on where Austin can be located should call police at 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
Please use caution when approaching Austin. He is known to be armed.
