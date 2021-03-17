MOBILE, Ala. --MPD needs the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. He is wanted for Robbery 1st and Menacing.

On Monday, March 15, 2021 at approximately 5:03 a.m., police responded to the Exxon Service Station, 5895 Hwy 90 in reference to a robbery complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found the owner and he stated that the subject was exiting the store without paying for merchandise, when one of the store employees approached him; the subject pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee as he was leaving the scene.

The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.

If anyone knows this suspect, please call police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.