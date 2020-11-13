MOBILE, Ala. --MPD needs the public's help identifying this suspect seen in the photos attached. He is wanted for harassing communications.
On Monday, August 31, 2020 at approximately 2:14 p.m., a uniformed MPD Community Resource Officer was at the Circle K on Three Notch Road, attempting to pay for some gas.
She entered the store at the same time as the male suspect who began making verbal threats of physical violence toward her.
The clerk told the suspect to leave and he left the store verbally threatening a man as he exited the store.
The suspect then fled the scene and the victim was able to get gas without any further incidents.
Anyone with information to identify the suspect is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
