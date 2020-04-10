MOBILE, Ala. --MPD needs the public's help identifying the suspect seen walking in this video.
On Friday, April 3, 2020 at approximately 1:03 p.m., an unidentified white male was seen in the area of the residential burglary that took place in the 3800 block of Claridge Road.
The subject appears to be wearing a white or light colored hat, light colored short sleeve T-shirt, black or dark colored backpack, black short knee length and black or dark colored shoes.
If anyone recognize the suspect please call police at (251)208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.
