MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate a missing person, 27-year-old De'Varea Rashad Powell. Powell was last seen at Summer Place Apartments, 557 Azalea Road, wearing a white Alabama shirt and blue jeans. He was reported missing this morning.
Powell is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and has a cleft left earlobe.
If anyone has seen Powell or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.