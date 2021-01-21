MOBILE, Ala --MPD needs the public's help locating 39-year-old Michael Sapser.
He is wanted for a bank robbery.
According to MPD, on Friday, January 15, 2021 at approximately 3:25 p.m., Sapser entered the Navigator Credit Union, 1950 Government Street, and passed a note to the teller demanding money.
After receiving a minimum amount of money Sapser fled from the location on foot.
Anyone with information on Sapser's whereabouts can call police at 251-208-7211.
You do not have to give your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.