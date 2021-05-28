MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

She is 41-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell.

Police say Bell was last seen on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m.

Bell left her friend’s residence at 1300 block of Brook Neal Circle on foot or in an unknown person's vehicle. A family member advised he has not heard from Bell since she left and became worried.

The family is unable to provide of a clothing description, police say.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.