MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
She is 41-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell.
Police say Bell was last seen on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at approximately 9 p.m.
Bell left her friend’s residence at 1300 block of Brook Neal Circle on foot or in an unknown person's vehicle. A family member advised he has not heard from Bell since she left and became worried.
The family is unable to provide of a clothing description, police say.
Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.