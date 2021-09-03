MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a New Orleans man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to carjack a victim at a hospital in Mobile.
Police say that at about 12:19 p.m. Thursday officers responded to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center after the report of a robbery. Investigators say they determined 43-year-old Jamall Polk opened the victim’s car door and attempted to force the victim out of the vehicle.
Polk was detained and taken into custody by hospital security and turned over to Mobile police officers.
Pol is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of third-degree robbery.
