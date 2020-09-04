MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There's new information this morning about a weekend shooting that was first thought to be a suicide. Police now say it was murder, and they've made an arrest.
The Mobile Police Department arrested 38-year-old Marquis Stallworth on a murder charge Thursday night.
Police say he shot and killed Carl Sanders.
The victim's body was found Sunday morning on Montford Road South.
The case was originally reported as a suicide, but investigators say Stallworth was later connected to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.