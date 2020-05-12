MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An officer with the Mobile Police Department was fired for alleged misconduct at the city impound lot.
Specific details as to why Officer Alex Westry was terminated have not been released.
Last year, Mobile Police launched an investigation into alleged price gouging by some tow truck companies operating in Mobile.
At the time, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said the investigation into the impound lot and wrecker companies found "administrative violations."
