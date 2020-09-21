MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police confirmed that an officer suffered a broken thumb during an arrest.
They say Sunday night officers responded to the 5000 block of Highway 90 in reference to a disorderly complaint.
Jeremy Burns, 37, was arrested.
According to officials, upon arrival, officers observed a red vehicle pull around a gray vehicle and block the gray vehicle against a curb.
They say officers made contact with the driver of the red vehicle.
The driver resisted and scuffled with police while they attempted to handcuff him.
One officer sustained a broken thumb due to the driver resisting arrest.
Burns was charged with officer injured and reckless endangerment.
