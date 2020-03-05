MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile police officer was involved in a crash early Thursday morning at Pleasant Valley Road and Government Boulevard.
Police say it happened at about 4:42 a.m.
A witness on the scene Thursday morning told FOX10 News a car ran a red light and struck an MPD patrol car.
The officer and the driver of the second vehicle were both transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, police say.
MPD says an officer was traveling west on Government Boulevard when his car was struck by a second vehicle traveling north on Pleasant Valley Road.
Police say the driver of the northbound vehicle failed to yield the right of way. The traffic light at the intersection was flashing red for north and southbound traffic and yellow for east and westbound traffic, police say.
